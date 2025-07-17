Drag queen attacks failed mayoral candidate after rant about Bawtry Pride

A furious drag queen has launched an angry attack on a beaten Doncaster Conservative mayoral candidate after he announced he will be boycotting a Pride event taking place on his doorstep this weekend.

Bawtry Pride is taking place on Saturday – promising live music, entertainment, food and drink and much, much more as the LGBTQ+ community holds its first ever event in the town.

Doncaster Tory mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher, who trailed in a distant third in May’s election and has regularly spoken out against the transgender community, came under fire from drag performer Dame Ida after he said he would be leaving Bawtry for the day to avoid the event just yards from his home.

In response to the former MP, who also lost his Don Valley seat at last summer’s General Election, the performer wrote: “I am disappointed and frankly, alarmed to see my name used in this public statement about the Pride event in Bawtry, particularly alongside inflammatory and misleading claims when I am not a performer at this event?

“My shows are for adults, performed exclusively in adult-only venues.

"I am a cabaret artist, entertainer, and event host. I also proudly host family-friendly Pride main stages where the content is tailored, respectful, and suitable for general audiences, exactly like any other public host or performer would be.

“It is deeply irresponsible and defamatory for a former MP who, let’s not forget, lost his seat at the last election and was rejected by voters again in the mayoral race to conflate my name and my work with issues I have never been involved in.

“Dragging people’s names into a culture war for cheap points is not leadership. It’s desperation.

“Pride events, in towns and cities across the country, are about community, visibility, and unity.

"They celebrate love, resilience, and progress not the distortion and fearmongering Mr. Fletcher continues to push. No one is forcing anyone to attend, but to misrepresent these events and those involved is not just unfair it’s dangerous.

“I stand proudly with our LGBTQ+ community, and I stand by my work, which has brought joy, laughter, and connection to thousands of people across the UK.

“Nick, remove my name and stop spreading misinformation.

“Because this isn’t about concern.

“It’s about control.

“And the people of Doncaster and Bawtry have already spoken.”

Mr Fletcher had earlier written: “I won’t be attending the Pride event in Bawtry.

“Pride has now arrived in our quiet market town. But in over 20 years of living here, raising a family, supporting local businesses, being part of the community, and having the honour of being your MP not so long ago, I’ve never once heard anyone ask for a Pride event.

“When we start to elevate one group for public celebration without doing the same for everyone else, we risk dividing people rather than uniting them.

“This isn’t homophobia or transphobia. It’s common sense, concern for children, and the right to speak up about what’s being pushed into our communities.

"Pride has morphed into something else entirely, something we are now expected to celebrate without question.

“But we shouldn’t celebrate grown men who believe they are women being allowed into little girls’ toilets.

“We shouldn’t celebrate drag queen story times for kids.

“These are not causes for celebration. And we have a duty to say clearly: not on our watch.”

“So no, I won’t be heading into Bawtry this weekend. I’ll be taking my custom elsewhere.

“Because there comes a time when saying nothing or going along with the crowd isn’t neutrality. It’s permission.

We all have the right to make our own decisions. But if we choose to go, we must also accept the part we play in the damage that may follow, to our little girls’ safety, to their childhood, and to our young people’s future.”