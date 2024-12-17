Dozens tuck into community Christmas dinner at Doncaster church hall

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

Dozens of people of all ages tucked into a community Christmas dinner at a Doncaster church hall.

Guests dined on a traditional dinner with all the trimmings at the lunch at St Peter’s Church Hall in Conisbrough.

Organiser Helen Ablewhite said: “Last year, we fed over 100 people and this year we are feeding over 200 people.

"Our community also supports mental health, homeless, people who work, people on benefits and also people who are lonely.

The community Christmas dinner at St Peter's Church Hall in Conisbrough.

"We run a food bank to help people to top up and to make sure they have something to eat.”

She added: “It's been a brilliant outcome we've fed a lot of people and made they day.

"They bought me a bunch of flowers to say thank you for our hard work.”

For more details about events at St Peter’s Church in Conisbrough this Christmas, please visit the website HERE

For more details on food banks across Doncaster, click HERE

