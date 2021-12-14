Dozens of autistic Doncaster youngsters enjoy Go Bounce Christmas party

Go Bounce in Shaw Lane was the venue for the party for children with autism and special needs.

Youngsters were able to burn off some energy on the indoor venue’s numerous attractions, including dozens of trampolines.

And there was a very special guest to bring a smile to children’s faces, with Santa Claus handing out dozens of selection boxes to youngsters.

Zak comes face to face with Father Christmas at Go Bounce.

Organised by mums Lisa Stead and Rebecca Burns, the event also raised more than £1,600 to help organise more events for youngsters in Doncaster with autism.

Said Rebecca: “Both our boys are diagnosed – my son Ollie and Lisa’s son Zak.

"I have a support group for Doncaster families that either have an ASD diagnosis or are still waiting following referrals - it’s so important our children are able to enjoy things but it can be challenging too.

"We initially wanted to fundraise £350 to pay for a private session at Go Bounce but thanks to everyone who supported our campaign we raised over £1,600 which has enabled us to book future events next year.

Ollie meets up with Santa at Go Bounce.

"We want to thank everyone who supported us and a special thanks to Lisa and Mark Storey who paid for the most incredible Santa we have ever seen – the children were amazed by him.”