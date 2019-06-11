Double joy for Doncaster as two named in Queen’s birthday honours

Two Doncaster women will head to Buckingham Palace – after being recognised by the Queen in her birthday honours.

Susan Wakefield is being awarded the MBE for her services to children in care in the borough, while Yvonne Woodcock will receive the British Empire Medal for her services to the community in Doncaster.

Yvonne Woodcock pictured serving Heather Kimber during the Mansion House open day. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Mansion Open MC 3

Susan, aged 60, works for Doncaster Children’s Trust and runs the independent visitor scheme for children who are in local authority care.

She has recruited 38 volunteers who meet up with youngsters and take them for days out.

The youngest child who is helped by the scheme is nine, and the adult volunteers help the young people even after they have left care.

She also runs a youth club for youngsters in care, and a Christmas talent show.

Susan said she was out when the letter arrived, and her husband rang her on her mobile to tell her there was an official looking letter on the doorstep.

She said: “I thought it may be something to tell me I was getting some tax back or something. I told him to open it, and he said ‘I don’t believe it. I said what is it? He said you’ve got an MBE. I didn’t believe it was real and kep holding the letter up to the light when I got back.

“I’m going to celebrate with a party at the youth club.”

For Yvonne Woodcock, the honour is the latest in what has been an eventful year for her.

Yvonne, aged 76, still volunteers in Finningley and serves on the Airport Committee as an honorary member and volunteer, and also attends the Cantley Community Centre Committee and regularly assists with events. She was also the main fundraiser for the Royal British Legion’s Annual Poppy Appeal in that area, raising thousands each year for that charity.

She also spends a lot of time helping at the Mansion House as a longstanding and active member of the Friends of The Mansion House group. She is also involved in Doncaster Minster and Doncaster Cultural Leisure Trust, becoming an honorary member when she stood down as a councillor and remaining a DCLT Board Member, and is also a trustee for Doncaster Cancer Detect

Yvonne was awarded the Freedom of Doncaster earlier this year.

Of the Freedom of Doncaster award she said: “It is a great honour and privilege to receive such a wonderful award for something I truly enjoy doing – helping others.”