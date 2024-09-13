Remaining cut off from the prospect of change, we find comfort in the familiar, liking what we know. But what about when what you know is what is killing you?

Life is so so so so, (insert obscenely high number of so's here) beautiful, with the possibilities for what we can do with it proving to be endless when it comes to determining its direction, and yet, far too often, we fail to do anything at all.

Why? Because when you have been wronged in life, for whatever reason, it can make you feel suspicious of life, of letting it in when in the past opening up and being vulnerable has left you feeling hurt.

But when how you spend your days determines how you spend your life, you must open up your mending heart to the possibility that there are possibilities other than this.

Don't waste your time on this planet with 'what ifs' says writer Lisa Fouweather.

While it might be scary to say yes to things that are new and unfamiliar, please believe me when I say that it is far scarier to stay in the same situation for the rest of your life out of fear than it is to take the leap with hope in your heart that things might just get better.

'Existence is persistence.

Relentless, raw resistance.'

When it is due to being hurt that you need to heal, it is only through healing that you will learn to stop hurting.

The fact is that all it takes is one decision to change the course of the entirety of your life for better or for worse.

One work email rejected or accepted, one dating profile swiped left or right, you, WE, have one chance to make the most out of however much, or little, time we have on this planet.

Please don't waste it with 'what-ifs."

Stagnancy kills dreams quicker than failure ever will.