Don't let your life pass you by, says Doncaster writer Lisa Fouweather

Life is so beautiful and it's so bittersweet that it's so short, but that's what makes it mean something - the impermanence.

Let the impermenance of life motivate you to get the most out of life.

If life was infinite, then none of it would be special and we'd all take it for granted.

And when we already take far too much of it [life] for granted, more time on this planet wouldn't make it any more meaningful.

Seek out new opportunities and grasp at what life throws at you, says Doncaster writer Lisa Fouweather.

The meaning is sought in what we do with what time we already have here.

What are we doing here?

Everything we do creates new variables that can completely change the direction, the potential, the trajectory, of our lives.

If I leave my house now to go for a walk, who could I meet?

What could I be inspired by?

Even the smallest decision can create the biggest change.

The possibilities for all that we can become in this life are endless, yet far too often, we let the fear of what could go wrong stop us from embracing new opportunities, failing to appreciate that in embracing new opportunities, everything could, in fact, go right.

To get comfortable with sitting in the dark is to never have the inclination to switch on the light.

Have you ever stopped to consider that everything could go right?

'Nothing changes if nothing changes', we need to muster up enough self-belief to follow through with what we really want to do in this world, however scary it might feel in the moment, acknowledging how: 'It is only after you've stepped outside your comfort zone that you begin to change, grow, and transform.'

When the whole world is ours for the taking, be brave enough to take it.

Stop waiting for things to happen to you by chance, a 'happy coincidence', start working so that things happen for you - get intentional.

When every decision we make comes with an opportunity cost, 'when we say yes to this thing, we say no to that thing', we have to prioritise our goals in life.

When taking away how much time we spend sleeping, (26 years), we have just 54 years on this planet (the average life expectancy in the UK is approximately 81), we have to make the most of our time here.

(For some perspective, the universe is 13.7 billion years old, proof that our time here really is miniscule, we are born, and then we die, a whole lifetime lived out in the blink of an eye).

Say yes to things.

Go travelling if you can, see more of the world, even if it's just getting on a train to a neighbouring city.

Immerse yourself in 'senseless' acts of beauty, doing things for the simple joy of doing them, not for the promise of a monetary reward at the end.

Soak in different cultures. Keep your heart and mind open to new experiences. Be forgiving, with yourself and others, admit when you're wrong, allow yourself to feel pride when you're right, pass on what you learn to others, help them to see the light.

We're all in this together, but finding our path is our own journey.

Just take the first step.