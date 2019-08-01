'Don't go near the water' warning at Doncaster lakes after 'many dead fish' are found
Members of the public are being warned to stay away from lakes at a Doncaster beauty spot after many dead fish were discovered.
A swan died last week and there has been reported sightings of ‘many dead fish’ at the lakes near Cusworth Hall, according to the museum and park’s official Facebook page.
The post added that ‘samples have been taken from Cusworth lakes for analysis.’
Staff at the visitor attraction went on to warn: “In the meantime please don't go near the water and don't allow your dog to swim in the lakes.
“Thank you to everyone who has reported these incidents, we are keeping a close eye on the situation.”
There doesn’t appear to be any explanation at the moment for the deaths of marine life in the lakes.
Doncaster Council and the Environment Agency have been asked for comment and we are waiting for a reply.
In an unrelated but similar incident earlier this month, the lakes at Rother Valley Country Park were declared off-limits after potentially toxic algae was found.