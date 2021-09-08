Doncaster's Yungblud thrills fans at London pop-up show to launch new Samsung phones

The 24-year-old took part in a special performance alongside the London Community Gospel Choir and graphic designer Aries Moross to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones.

The Doncaster Brit Award nominee and MTV Europe Music Award winner delighted fans with a 7-song performance outside Samsung KX, in London’s King’s Cross

Yungblud rocks out at an intimate gig in London to promote Samsung's new phone range.

The encore saw the charismatic performer joined on stage by the London Community Gospel Choir and artist Aries Moross for a visually captivating rendition of ‘Mars’

Just 1,000 lucky fans attended the intimate event after applying for tickets via an online ballot

The special 3Fold gig was staged by Samsung to celebrate launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 devices, which went on sale on August 27.

He said: “I’ve loved every minute of performing for my fans over the last few weeks man. After such a long time out from playing live, to be part of this Samsung experience that brings three different amazing acts together has been wild. Collaborating with Aries Moross, a personal hero of mine, who’s pushing the boundaries of sexuality and gender, and the London Community Gospel Choir on a song that means so much to me was something I’ll remember for a really long time.”

Sharon Hegarty, Marketing Director from Samsung UK said: “Yungblud is an astounding and creative performer and the perfect person to illustrate the collision of three worlds and the unfolding of possibilities for the launch of our latest devices.