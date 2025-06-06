Doncaster’s Yungblud announces 2026 show at First Direct Arena Leeds

Get ready, Leeds – Yungblud is heading to First Direct Arena on Friday 17 April, 2026 as the first night of his eagerly awaited UK tour.

The globally celebrated artist from Doncaster is set to electrify fans with an unmissable date that follows the release of Idols, Yungblud’s most personal and genre-defying album to date.

With two UK #1 albums, over six billion global Spotify streams, and multiple Billboard Top 100 entries, YUNGBLUD has cemented his place as one of the most dynamic voices in modern music.

In 2024, he proved his influence once again by launching his own music festival, Bludfest, drawing over 22,000 fans and generating a staggering 200 million online views. He also became a Sunday Times bestselling author with You Need to Exist—a raw, honest manifesto that resonated with fans worldwide.

Now, in 2025, Yungblud embarks on his most ambitious project yet. Idols, described as a modern rock opera, dives deep into themes of identity, rebellion, and radical self-expression. This groundbreaking new album represents a bold reinvention, promising a live experience that’s both

emotionally charged and visually spectacular.

Fans wanting to attend the Leeds show at First Direct Arena can expect a high-energy performance packed with anthems old and new. From gritty punk bangers to heart-wrenching ballads, this tour marks a new era for Yungblud—one that’s not afraid to break rules or defy expectations.

Don’t miss your chance to see Yungblud live in Leeds. Whether you’ve followed his journey from the beginning or are discovering Idols for the first time, this show is set to be one of the highlights of the 2026 music calendar.

Tickets for Yungblud’s show at First Direct Arena are available on Friday, 13 June, 10am.

With demand expected to be high, early booking is strongly advised. Visit the First Direct Arena website www.firstdirectarena.com

For exclusive presale access sign up to the newsletter to get an opportunity to get tickets early, or sign up to Three mobile for early presale tickets.