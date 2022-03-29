Domestic abuse in relationships and specifically coercive control was voted as a top priority by young people across all areas of Doncaster in a consultation carried out by the Youth Council and an issue they felt needed to be addressed through an awareness raising campaign designed and developed by young people.

As part of this work a campaign has been developed which includes a film highlighting what controlling relationships might look like and providing information and encouragement to seek help and support.

The film will be in both of Doncaster’s cinemas throughout April

Debbie John-Lewis, Assistant Director for Communities and Chair of the Domestic Abuse Partnership Board said: “If a boyfriend or girlfriend is being physically or emotionally abusive or controlling in anyway, including over the phone, messaging or using social media, this is relationship abuse and we would really encourage you to seek help to leave the relationship.

"If a parent or guardian is worried about a relationship that their young person is in they can find information on the council’s website to support their young person.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Youth Council for their commitment to this important issue and to say how inspirational it is to see them play such a big part in such an important subject as raising awareness and encouraging identification of a controlling partner.”

FACT FILE

If you are under 16 years of age and worried about domestic abuse you can:

Call ChildLine on 0800 1111 or call the NSPCC helpline 0808 800 5000. You can also text the NSPCC on 88858.

Call Doncaster Children’s Services Trust on 01302 734100 between 8:30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. Outside of these hours call the Trust on 01302 796000.

You can also get information and support about a wide range of issues affecting young people on the Kooth website. Home - Kooth

If you are 16 years old or over you can also get help from the Doncaster domestic abuse hub by calling 01302 737080. The helpline is open Monday - Friday 9am-4.30pm.

For more information go to The Hideout website: https://thehideout.org.uk

The Disrespect Nobody website is another great source of guidance on relationship abuse and tells you which organisations you can contact for help .

If you suspect your own behaviour is abusive call the Respect Helpline on 0808 8024040.