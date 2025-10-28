Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park hosts prestigious animal preservation conference

Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park has staged a prestigious conference devoted to animal conservation.

The three-day BIAZA’s (British and Irish Association of Zoos) annual Conservation Conference welcomed 100 delegates.

Representatives from zoos, aquariums, government agencies and charities gathered to share their conservation strategies and findings, whilst having the opportunity to enjoy free time and see some of the Park’s own conservation initiatives.

Dr Charlotte MacDonald, Director of Animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, commented: “It was an honour to welcome BIAZA and so many representatives from zoos around the country.

“We listened to conservation talks from various zoos from all across the UK and Ireland, where delegates shared helpful insights on many diverse topics, including into how we can manage Human and Wildlife Coexistence and Conflict.

“It was amazing to show everyone round our park and give a tour of the wetlands reserve. Everyone also enjoyed an evening bat walk.”

Nicky Needham, Head of Species Management and Conservation at BIAZA, said: “Conservation is at the heart of what we do and the BIAZA conference is certainly one of the most important events on our calendar.

"This year, it brought together over 100 delegate representatives from zoos and aquariums, academia, government agencies and other NGOs and charities we partner with to deliver really powerful conservation talks.

“It gives our members and delegates the chance to share examples of some of work they are doing, some of their learnings and drive progress in both the quality and quantity of conservation which we are delivering, both across the UK and Ireland and internationally.”

The WildLife Foundation, the charity based at the park, works on major conservation initiatives around the world for threatened species including Polar Bears, Black Rhinos and Giant Otters.

Trustee Cheryl Williams met with the WildCats Conservation Alliance representative Amy van Gelder to discuss efforts to save Amur tigers and leopards and how the organisations can further work together.

Land of the Tigers at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park is home to tigress Tschuna and male tiger Altai, who arrived at the Park in February from Norway as part of the breeding programme.

The 175-acre park offers visitors a unique walk-through experience bringing them almost face-to-face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Amur Leopards, Black Rhinos, Polar Bears and African Painted Dogs.