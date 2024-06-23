Doncaster's "unflappable" Eva with "zest for life" celebrates 100th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Doncaster’s oldest residents has notched up her 100th birthday – and puts the secret of a long life to being with the one you love.

Eva Woodward, who has been described by her family as being full of “wit and wisdom” and with a “zest for life” marked her big day surrounded by friends and family and a stack of cards.

Niece Donna Shenton said: “As Eva blew out the candles on her 100th birthday cake, she did so with the same bright smile and twinkling eyes that have been lighting up rooms for a century.”

The spirited supercentenarian from King's Road in Askern has collected enough heartwarming tales over her decade-spanning life to fill a novel thicker than her favorite crossword puzzle books.

Eva Woodward has celebrated her 100th birthday.

She was one of seven and her brothers all fought in the war.

One was at Dunkirk and she recalls her brother Albert's footsteps, waiting in anticipation for his arrival – and was so excited to see him when he returned.

She moved to Bentley when she was eight and recalls sitting at her bedroom window watching young men and women dressed in their finery, queuing up at Bentley Pavilion for a night of dancing.

Little did she know then that she would meet the stylish Ernest at 17 - and the two lovebirds would stay blissfully coupled up for an incredible 75 years.

Eva believes this is the secret to a long and happy life - being with the one you love.

She loved her annual holidays in Skegness and said that Ernest always booked the gold package caravans.

While Eva says she couldn't afford to have children of her own, she showered love on every niece, nephew, and neighbourhood kid like they were her own.

“She had a "special way" with the little ones and her smart, wise words are shared with staff and family alike, and with a wave of her hand and a purse of her lips, she'll gently let you know anything she's unhappy about,” added Donna.

"Another superpower? Her steely fortitude and sense of justice.

"Like the time schoolmasters unceremoniously yanked her teeth out as a frightened seven-year-old, sending her bleeding on a half-hour walk home alone.

"Eva's parents promptly let the school know their dismay and advocated fiercely for their daughter. Clearly, she came from a long line of fighters with unbreakable family bonds.”

Said Donna: “At a youthful 100 years young, Eva remains razor-sharp, scolding cooking shows for improper food handling ("What's wrong with washing it first?").

"She indulges her passions for brain-teasing crosswords and singing along to golden oldies on the 60s and 70s music channels.

"Her culinary tastes lean to classic - no exotic ingredients or "rubbish" like potato skins or lasagne, please.”

"Just good, honest grub and her trademark wholesome values that have kept her going strong all this time.”

Whilst she lived in Scawthorpe for most of her married life, she now resides at Chapel Garth residential care home in Bentley.

Said Donna: “The lovely hardworking and conscientious staff work tirelessly to care for those that live there, they go above and beyond to ensure every person is valued and made as comfortable as possible.

"So raise a toast to the unflappable Eva, a Doncaster dame who has seen and done it all yet continues embracing life's every new chapter with open arms.