Doncaster's St Leger Homes spends more than £1m on damp and mould in last year

St Leger Homes has spent more than £1.1m to repair damp, mould and disrepair issues in Doncaster Council properties in the last year alone, a new investigation has revealed.

The firm is an arm’s length management organisation managing approximately 20,000 social housing properties on behalf of the City of Doncaster Council.

Data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests has found that between October 2023 and October 2024, it has received 14 complaints from tenants regarding damp, mould and condensation.

When asked for the number of disrepair complaints received, the organisation stated it did not log complaints using ‘a theme of disrepair’

St Leger Homes did however, confirm that in the last year alone, it has spent a staggering £1.03 million of damp and mould repairs combined and a further £102.785 on disrepair.

But it did add that the disrepair figure was works issued to contractors only, meaning the actual figure is likely to be far higher.

Issues of damp, mould and disrepair are in sharp focus across the UK following a report from the Housing Ombudsman released earlier this month which details over 100 severe maladministration cases on damp and mould saying the issue now “dominates half of our casework.”

Richard Blakely of the Housing Ombudsman said: “It is clear that landlords are still struggling with timescales. This is despite policies often setting out a clear sequence of actions and existing obligations requiring reasonable resolution times.

“This is a topic that now dominates half of our casework and one coming into sharp focus given the government’s intention to introduce Awaab’s Law into both the social and private rented sectors.”

Awaab’s Law was first introduced in July 2023 following the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale, Greater Manchester in 2020.

The two-year-old died as a result of exposure to damp and mould conditions and his death prompted a change in the law which requires landlords to fix hazards that pose a danger to tenants’ health with a strict legal time limit.

As it stands, the law only applies to properties in the social housing sector. However, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced in September that the law will be extended to the private sector.

However, with cash-strapped councils fearing imminent bankruptcy, a growing demand for housing and a cost-of-living crisis, it seems hard to fathom how councils can be expected to tackle the issues facing their properties despite new legislation and policy.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in September, Angela Rayner said: “Many Housing Associations, councils and landlords do good by their tenants and I know how hard they’ve had it after 14 years under the Tories.

"Which is why I will work in partnership with the sector to deliver the change. I will clamp down on damp and mouldy homes by bringing in Awaab’s Law in the social rented sector this autumn and we’ll extend it to the private rented sector too.

"We will consult and implement a new Decent Homes Standard for social and privately rented homes, to end the scandal of homes being unfit to live in.”

