Doncaster's Sheridan Smith in Christmas number one battle with X-rated Boris Johnson song

The Epworth star has teamed up with Take That’s Gary Barlow for festive duet How Christmas Is Supposed To Be – but the pair have slipped behind an offensive tune about the PM in the betting for the festive top spot.

Last year, the song Boris Johnson is a F****** C*** by The K**** made it into the Christmas top ten – and now the band are back for 2021 with an updated version called Boris Johnson Is Still A F****** C***.

The group have moved to fifth spot in the betting for the Christmas one, behind favourites Ed Sheeran and Elton John and LadBaby.

Meanwhile, Sheridan and Gary are currently 33-1 for the top spot.

The Take That star, whose album The Dream of Christmas follows on Friday, first met Sheridan backstage at the Royal Variety Performance last year.

Ten months on, Gary asked Sheridan to sing with him as part of his popular Crooner Sessions, with fantastic results.

He told The Sun: “Everyone loves Sheridan, don’t they? She’s a great ball of energy and a great laugh. She’s just wonderful — and is a great actress and singer.

“We met in the wings of the Blackpool Opera House last year, while waiting to go on for the Royal Variety Performance. She just said: ‘I’m a big fan, will you take my number and keep in touch?’

“So we swapped numbers and then when I wrote How Christmas Is Supposed To Be last year, I just thought of her immediately.

“The song is about a couple who have a falling-out, they can’t do things right, it looks like they might split up. The video needed a bit of acting so I thought Sheridan would be great. She had a listen to it then she was on the phone saying, ‘Yes, let’s do it’.”

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There is plenty of movement in our Christmas Number 1 market with Elton John & Ed Sheeran now 4/6 favourites from 11/10. St Martins Voices are closing the gap at 8/1 from 12/1, but Adele is now trending in the wrong direction at 12/1 from 10/1.”

UK Christmas Number 1 Single 2021

4-6 Elton John and Ed Sheeran

11-10 LadBaby

8 Have A Word Pod

8 St Martins Voices

10 The K****

12 Adele

16 The Lathums

16 Rate My Takeaway

16 George Ezra

20 Steve Steinman

20 ABBA

25 The Wanted

25 Mariah Carey

33 Elton John and Dua Lipa

33 Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith

33 Collabro

33 Darlene Love

33 Wham!

40 Lola Young

40 Little Mix

50 Jesy Nelson

50 Taylor Swift

66 Billie Eilish

66 Cliff Richard

66 Robbie Williams

66 The Pogues

66 Coldplay

80 Ariana Grande

80 Westlife

80 Ava Max

80 Sam Fender

80 Shakin' Stevens

80 Leona Lewis

100 Harry Styles

100 Jason Derulo

100 Jess Glynne

100 Liam Payne

100 Miley Cyrus

100 Mud

100 Liam Gallagher

100 Tom Grennan

100 Justin Bieber

100 Paloma Faith

100 Michael Buble