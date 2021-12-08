Doncaster's Sheridan Smith in Christmas number one battle with X-rated Boris Johnson song
Doncaster actress and singer Sheridan Smith is squaring up for a Christmas number one chart battle with an X-rated song about Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Epworth star has teamed up with Take That’s Gary Barlow for festive duet How Christmas Is Supposed To Be – but the pair have slipped behind an offensive tune about the PM in the betting for the festive top spot.
Last year, the song Boris Johnson is a F****** C*** by The K**** made it into the Christmas top ten – and now the band are back for 2021 with an updated version called Boris Johnson Is Still A F****** C***.
The group have moved to fifth spot in the betting for the Christmas one, behind favourites Ed Sheeran and Elton John and LadBaby.
Meanwhile, Sheridan and Gary are currently 33-1 for the top spot.
The Take That star, whose album The Dream of Christmas follows on Friday, first met Sheridan backstage at the Royal Variety Performance last year.
Ten months on, Gary asked Sheridan to sing with him as part of his popular Crooner Sessions, with fantastic results.
He told The Sun: “Everyone loves Sheridan, don’t they? She’s a great ball of energy and a great laugh. She’s just wonderful — and is a great actress and singer.
“We met in the wings of the Blackpool Opera House last year, while waiting to go on for the Royal Variety Performance. She just said: ‘I’m a big fan, will you take my number and keep in touch?’
“So we swapped numbers and then when I wrote How Christmas Is Supposed To Be last year, I just thought of her immediately.
“The song is about a couple who have a falling-out, they can’t do things right, it looks like they might split up. The video needed a bit of acting so I thought Sheridan would be great. She had a listen to it then she was on the phone saying, ‘Yes, let’s do it’.”
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There is plenty of movement in our Christmas Number 1 market with Elton John & Ed Sheeran now 4/6 favourites from 11/10. St Martins Voices are closing the gap at 8/1 from 12/1, but Adele is now trending in the wrong direction at 12/1 from 10/1.”
UK Christmas Number 1 Single 2021
4-6 Elton John and Ed Sheeran
11-10 LadBaby
8 Have A Word Pod
8 St Martins Voices
10 The K****
12 Adele
