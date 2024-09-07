Rose House Care Home, part of the Runwood Homes group, is proud to announce that they have been awarded a prestigious 5-star food hygiene rating following an unannounced inspection by Doncaster Council.

This outstanding rating reflects Rose House care home's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, food safety, and hygiene in their kitchen.

During the inspection, which took place on August 20, the council’s Food Hygiene Department conducted a thorough assessment of Rose House care home's food safety management, food allergens, food composition and labelling, food control, and overall kitchen hygiene.

The inspection was successfully supported by Rose House care home’s head chef, Paul Mainprize, alongside assistant chef, Christopher Sharp, whose dedication and professionalism were instrumental in achieving this top rating.

Home manager, Tracey Reynolds, expressed her delight at the achievement, stating: “Thank you to our amazing kitchen team for their dedication to Rose House. We are absolutely thrilled to announce the 5-star rating and couldn’t be prouder of the hard work, efforts, and continued commitment from the kitchen staff in ensuring Rose House provides an excellent service to its residents.”

She continued: “The importance of food safety and hygiene cannot be overstated. Maintaining high standards prevents harmful germs from multiplying in food, reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses, and ensuring the daily health and well-being of residents. Moreover, it minimises food waste, promotes sustainable food production, and enhances the overall quality of life for those in our care.

“This 5-star rating highlights our dedication to excellence in all areas of service, and they remain committed to upholding these high standards for the benefit of their residents and the wider community.”