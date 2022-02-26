Doncaster's Polish community launches emergency collection for Ukraine

The town’s Polish residents are organising shipments of supplies which will be shipped out to help the thousands of Ukrainians who have crossed the border to safety in Poland after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine.

A spokesman for the campaign organisers said: “The Polish community in Doncaster are organising supplies of emergency provisions for the many Ukrainians fleeing their homes and the fighting in their country to seek shelter in Poland.

"We are collecting donations of clean clothes, shoes, non-perishable food and toiletries to support this effort.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's Polish community is collecting for Ukraine.

Anyone is welcome to send donations for the campaign.

Donations can be left at the convent house adjoining Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, Bentley.

The front door of the house is round the corner from the church looking onto Church Street. If there is no reply, bags may be left in the porch, the front outer door is open during daylight hours.

Donations can be made until Thursday after which supplies will be shipped to Warsaw in Poland so they can be passed on to relevant organisations.

Doncaster’s Ukrainian Centre has also become a focus for aid and solidarity for Ukraine, with floral tributes being left at the centre in Beckett Road in memory of soldiers who have already lost their lives in the conflict.