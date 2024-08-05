Doncaster's new surgical robot already transforming lives with over 20 successful surgeries

Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Da Vinci Surgical XI robot, named “Robi Sheldon Alan Surgeonator” or simply “Robi” for short by public vote, is now fully operational, and has successfully performed over 20 surgeries across two specialities.

With support from the Fred and Ann Green Legacy, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity pledged £3.6 million to bring robotic surgery as well as the associated training and resources to the Trust.

Operated by a surgeon, a camera and robotic arms are inserted inside the patient and controlled from a console using an advanced set of instruments for minimally invasive surgery. This procedure allows for greater precision than traditional laparoscopic (also known as "keyhole") or open surgery.

The introduction of Robi has already begun to transform the way DBTH performs cancer surgery, specifically for colorectal cancer patients.

Ribbon cutting of Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Da Vinci Surgical XI robot

Colorectal surgery deals with repairing damage caused by colorectal diseases and can be necessary due to various health problems along the gastrointestinal tract, in the rectum, anus, and colon.

In addition to gastrointestinal surgery, this month the robotic surgeon has undertaken its first urology procedures. The first three robotic radical nephrectomies performed at DBTH in July.

A radical nephrectomy involves the surgical removal of a kidney, typically to treat kidney cancer, and the use of robotic surgery enhances precision and improves patient outcomes.

Consultant Surgeon, Miss Antonia Durham-Hall said this of the development: “The introduction of robotic surgery will significantly improve outcomes for patients following their surgery, such as faster recovery times, reduced length of stay, and a reduction in the chance of a conversion to open surgery.

"In some types of tumour, there will also be improved cancer outcomes. There will also be a decrease in patients who experience problems with urinary and sexual function after rectal surgery and a reduction in those needing a long-term stoma.

“I’m extremely pleased that we are now able to offer this to our patients and thankful to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity for such a significant investment - here's to many more successful surgeries with Robi.”

Mr. Ramanan Rajasundaram, Urology Consultant Surgeon, added: "The successful completion of our first robotic radical nephrectomies is a significant milestone for our department. Robotic surgery allows for greater precision and control, which translates to better outcomes for our patients. We look forward to expanding the use of this technology in urological procedures, offering our patients the best possible care."

For inquiries on supporting DBTH and contributing to future healthcare innovations, please contact the Fundraising and Communications Team at 01302 644244 or [email protected]