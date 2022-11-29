Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson announces new date for Meadowhall signing after breaking arm
Doncaster pop sensation Louis Tomlinson has announced a new South Yorkshire album signing date after breaking his arm in a horror fall.
The former One Direction star was due to meet fans at Meadowhall last month but was forced to postpone the signing of his new album Faith In The Future after suffering the injury.
The singer, 30, took to Instagram to show pictures of his X-ray of the break in his humerus bone.
He wrote that he had hurt his arm 'pretty badly' by falling on his way back from a show in New York.
He said: 'Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible.
'Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.”
He will now appear at HMV in Meadowhall from 11am on December 8.