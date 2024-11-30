Doncaster's "littlest litter picker" handed elephant sculpture trail treat
Young environmentalist Logan, who has helped to transform his home village of Armthorpe with litter picks, planting and bug hotels, was recently awarded a Heart of Doncaster award for his efforts.
And as a treat, City of Doncaster Council bosses made sure he was among the first to get a glimpse of the Elmer The Patchwork Elephant sculpture trail – a herd of 12 colourful elephants across the city this festive season.
A spokesperson said: “Elmer the Patchwork Elephant and his friends have arrived in Doncaster and one of the first to meet them was 6-year-old Logan.
“Logan is enthusiastic about taking care of nature and keeping the streets litter free. He also give talks about how we must be kind to the planet and look after mother nature because she looks after us. We couldn’t agree more.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.