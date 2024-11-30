Doncaster's "littlest litter picker" handed elephant sculpture trail treat

An enivronmentally friendly youngster dubbed Doncaster’s “littlest litter picker” has been given a treat – with a close-up tour of the city’s festive elephant sculpture trail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young environmentalist Logan, who has helped to transform his home village of Armthorpe with litter picks, planting and bug hotels, was recently awarded a Heart of Doncaster award for his efforts.

And as a treat, City of Doncaster Council bosses made sure he was among the first to get a glimpse of the Elmer The Patchwork Elephant sculpture trail – a herd of 12 colourful elephants across the city this festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Elmer the Patchwork Elephant and his friends have arrived in Doncaster and one of the first to meet them was 6-year-old Logan.

Logan got to meet Elmer The Patchwork Elephant.

“Logan is enthusiastic about taking care of nature and keeping the streets litter free. He also give talks about how we must be kind to the planet and look after mother nature because she looks after us. We couldn’t agree more.”