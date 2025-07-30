Doncaster’s leading independent arts festival ArtBomb25 explores ideas through street art, performance, poetry, experimental music, growing projects and community feasts.

ArtBomb Festival returns this summer with a weekend of creative disruption, deep reflection, and curated chaos.

This year’s theme — A Meaningful Use of Time — invites artists, audiences, thinkers, communities, and dreamers to slow down and tune in.

Time is spoken of like money. We spend it, waste it, try to save it. This commodification of time has roots in the Industrial Revolution, when the sun gave way to the clock as the measure of a working day. That legacy persists — not only in the Amazon warehouse, but in how we define ourselves: by what we do, not who we are or how we live.

For three days, street corners, market squares, and ArtBomb’s city centre hub will become living stages, with over 20 exceptional artists disrupting the rhythms of ‘normal’ life. The festival will morph and move through Doncaster, never static, always alive.

A spokesman said: “This year we’re thrilled to host the UK’s first Hey! Literature Festival (a festival within a festival), presenting some of the country’s most radical spoken word artists alongside Doncaster-based talent, which includes a presentation in Market Square by poet

Salena Godden and a collaboration with many local stars.”

Then there is Hard | Art, Hard Art – a cultural collective standing in solidarity through climate and democratic collapse.

Artists, thinkers and doers — including Brian Eno, Es Devlin, Jay Griffiths and Juliette Stevenson — explore how we might reimagine a world where we serve each other and the planet with courage, creativity and care. Labour-saving tech promised us more time. Sleep apps, productivity trackers, optimisation tools — all chasing the ‘best version’ of ourselves. But the reality? Digital devices are devouring time. Days, months, years lost to screens.

ArtBomb is part of a wave of alternative cultural renewal in Doncaster. Based in the city centre, it rethinks placemaking and builds grassroots partnerships — with initiatives such as Bentley Urban Farm, Commune of the North, and Doncaster Unitarians. It acts as action-based research, responding to real social needs through street art workshops, growing projects, and a table tennis club — all set within the context of a rapidly evolving post-industrial city.