Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson suffers 'smashed testicles' after being attacked by cow
Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson says he is nursing ‘smashed testicles’ after being attacked by a cow.
The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and The Grand Tour host is convinced one of his cows is trying to kill him following an attack by the animal on his Diddly Squat Farm that left him bruised in a sensitive area.
The Burghwallis-born presenter, 61, is gearing up for the second series of his Amazon Prime Video smash Clarkson’s Farm, following him as he faces new daily struggles on his 1,000-acre Cotswolds Farm.
According to Clarkson, he was trying to herd the cow into his newly constructed barn when the animal went for him.
Pleading that the cow has an ‘interest in killing me’, Clarkson said: ‘It’s said a cow cannot kick backwards but I can testify to the fact that this isn’t true. A cow can kick in any direction.
‘They are like Bruce Lee, only more deadly.’
He elaborated to Daily Star: ‘Having failed to connect with her hoofs, she put her head between my legs and then raised it smartly.
‘I think this was the lowest point in my farming career to date.
‘Being attacked by a cow while on my knees, in the mud, in a storm, with smashed testicles.’
The knock comes as Clarkson has been forced to close his lucrative Diddly Squat Farm Shop for two months, however no reason for the closure has been given.
The Diddy Squat Farm posted a message to customers that read: ‘Thank you to everyone who visited. Happy New Year. See you in March. Milk machine remains open 24/7.’