Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson suffers 'smashed testicles' after being attacked by cow

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and The Grand Tour host is convinced one of his cows is trying to kill him following an attack by the animal on his Diddly Squat Farm that left him bruised in a sensitive area.

The Burghwallis-born presenter, 61, is gearing up for the second series of his Amazon Prime Video smash Clarkson’s Farm, following him as he faces new daily struggles on his 1,000-acre Cotswolds Farm.

According to Clarkson, he was trying to herd the cow into his newly constructed barn when the animal went for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson was attacked by a cow. (Photo: Amazon Prime).

Pleading that the cow has an ‘interest in killing me’, Clarkson said: ‘It’s said a cow cannot kick backwards but I can testify to the fact that this isn’t true. A cow can kick in any direction.

‘They are like Bruce Lee, only more deadly.’

He elaborated to Daily Star: ‘Having failed to connect with her hoofs, she put her head between my legs and then raised it smartly.

‘I think this was the lowest point in my farming career to date.

‘Being attacked by a cow while on my knees, in the mud, in a storm, with smashed testicles.’

The knock comes as Clarkson has been forced to close his lucrative Diddly Squat Farm Shop for two months, however no reason for the closure has been given.