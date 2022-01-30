Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson fuming as 'maddening' new Highway Code rules come in

The former Top Gear host unleashed a furious rant ahead of the new rules, which came into place over the weekend.

The new rules affect the way drivers listen to music in their car.

If a motorist is caught changing a song, they risk an immediate £200 fine for scrolling or tapping on their phone while driving.

Jeremy Clarkson

The Department of Transport has said that these laws are being strengthened in order to make it easier to prosecute drivers using phones behind the wheel.

However after hearing the proposed changes Grand Tour and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Jeremy, 61, suggested the people responsible for the new rules were "mad".

He said: “Seriously? If your random playlist decides to fill the car with Arctic Monkey noises and you really aren’t in the mood, you are no longer allowed to swipe the screen to make it stop.

"Are the people who write these laws mad? Because almost all human beings are capable of doing two things at the same time," he told The Sun.

He also joked that if men can read newspapers on the loo and women can “have sex while thinking about Brad Pitt”, why can't drivers “change a music track in a traffic jam?”