Doncaster's Jack Gilkes unveiled as one of hopefuls as ITV2 dating show The Cabins returns

The programme sees couples living together in a luxury lodge for 24 hours – and then they decide if they want to move out or take their relationship further.

Jack Gilkes, 26, who hails from Doncaster, is among those taking part in the show which first hit screens last year.

Fans of the reality show will see the 12 new singles rock up to a romantic chalet-style property in a far-flung corner of the UK this week.

Jack Gilkes from Doncaster is among the contestants starring in ITV2 dating show The Cabins. (Photo: ITV).

And Jack says he’s joining the show to find true love.

The land and planning manager said he’s fed up with small talk on dating apps and said: “I want to skip that and go straight to, ‘Should we just get on a plane and go to Santorini?’

“To find a girl who is going to fit in my life is quite highly impossible but that’s why I thought the anomaly of this show could just throw a spanner in there and I could meet the love of my life. Hopefully - that’s the aim.”

On what he’s looking for, he said: “I like intelligence and I like someone who can talk about a variety of different things. So I don’t just want a girl who is going to laugh and giggle at me all day long.

“For one, I'm not that funny but two I like to be made to laugh myself. I like to talk about the Great Pyramid of Giza one second and then talk about what was on MTV music channel the next.”

Jack will enter the show at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV2.

He is the second Doncaster contestant, following in the footsteps of Robyn Darbyshire who appeared on the debut series of the show last year.

Despite hitting it off with footballer Mamudo Dabo on the show, she revealed the pair were no longer together.