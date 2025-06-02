Doncaster's historic Corn Exchange shortlisted for heritage award after £5m makeover

Doncaster’s historic Corn Exchange has been shortlisted for Heritage Project of the Year after being given a £5 million makeover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic building in the heart of the city centre was officially re-opened last year following a huge overhaul.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said: “The transformation of Doncaster Corn Exchange has been recognised on a regional stage, having been shortlisted within South Yorkshire for Heritage Project of the Year at the Insider Media Property Awards 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Backed by UK Government Levelling Up Funding, the ambitious restoration—led by Doncaster Council in collaboration with Group Ginger architects—has revitalised the historic landmark into a dynamic, multipurpose hub at the heart of the markets.

The Corn Exchange has been shortlisted for a heritage award.

“Blending historic character with modern design, the Corn Exchange now features oak-finished shop units, adaptable event spaces, and inclusive amenities.

"The project engaged deeply with the community, uncovering historical treasures and overcoming complex challenges, including the unexpected discovery of a pauper’s graveyard.

“Today, the Corn Exchange is a cultural and economic focal point for Doncaster, hosting a range of events from art markets to live music, and providing a welcoming space for all visitors alike and enhancing our Doncaster Markets offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally built in 1870 as a concert hall and marketplace, the iconic Grade II listed building, which features Victorian classical architecture with a dome similar to that on the original Crystal Palace, went through 24 months of restoration to regenerate the building back to its former glory.

Works to the historic Grade II Listed building included a whole host of vital repair and restoration works, including repairs to the roof, improvements to the drainage, as well as heritage restoration to the windows and stonework.

Built in the Victorian era, it was designed to be a concert hall as well as a market building and Elgar conducted the London Symphony Orchestra there in 1909.

Sir Winston Churchill also made a speech at the building which was totally redeveloped following a devastating fire in January 1994, eventually reopening in 1997.

During its time, it has also held wrestling, music shows and a wide variety of other attractions and events over the years.