Foster carers from across Doncaster have come together for a special celebration to recognise the vital role they play in supporting some of the city’s most vulnerable children and young people.

The annual Foster for Doncaster Awards, hosted by the City of Doncaster Council, recognise the length of service of all the service’s foster carers, with one carer marking 47 years of unwavering commitment.

Complementing the impressive long service recognitions, seven special awards celebrated the dedication and compassion shown by foster carers and workers to children and the wider fostering community.

The winners of the special awards are:

Winners at the Foster for Doncaster Awards 2025.

• Leading Great Outcomes for Children: Nicki and Peter were celebrated for their dedication in supporting a young person to return home to Doncaster, giving him the time and commitment so he can thrive within a family environment.

• Supporting our Foster Carers to Thrive: Social Worker Gabija Svytoraityte was praised by her foster carer for the invaluable support, who stated “she has significantly shaped our fostering journey in the most positive way…we have never felt happier, more informed and better supported.”

• Creativity in Fostering: Joanne and Richard were recognised for “their excellent understanding of babies' needs and development” and for helping a mum to strengthen her relationship with her child.

• Making a Difference in our Fostering Community (Joint Winners) Foster Carer Michelle was commended for her work in training new carers, sharing her experience that “if you stay with a child for as long as it takes, the rewards can be immense for the child but also yourself.” The Doncaster Foster Carer Association was also recognised for the vital support they offer the wider fostering community through social activities that provide “fostering families with the opportunities to build strong friendships with other fostering families.”

• Unsung Hero Award: Sue and Phil were honoured for their exceptional support of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, with particular praise for their work in helping a Vietnamese teenager. “Sue and Phil opened up their home. They knew this young person had no birth family, so they encouraged and supported friendships with other Vietnamese people locally to help fill this gap in his life. He is considered “part of their family.”

• Foster for Doncaster Helping Hand Award: Janet was praised for always willingly stepping in to help others. In the 47 years Janet has been fostering, many of the children and young people have maintained contact, with Janet continuing to offer support long after they have left care.

• Foster for Doncaster Pride Award: Annie, a 21-year-old who grew up in care and still lives with her foster carers, was presented with the special award for her quick and calm actions when a baby with complex health issues experienced respiratory arrest. Annie’s immediate CPR interventions before the ambulance arrived were crucial in the baby’s recovery.

Councillor Sue Farmer, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, said, “We are exceptionally fortunate here in Doncaster to have an incredible group of foster carers, workers and young people who are dedicated to providing homes where children can feel safe, supported and loved. These awards recognise the remarkable milestones and the extraordinary acts of kindness our fostering families play in strengthening our community.”

If you’ve ever considered fostering, now is the time. Learn more about how you can Foster for Doncaster and be there for children in our community. Visit fosterfor.doncaster.gov.uk email [email protected] or call 01302 737 789.