Doncaster's Five Angels remembered on tenth anniversary of tragedy which killed five teens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friends and family of five Doncaster teenagers killed in a horror road smash exactly ten years ago today are set to come together once more to remember the victims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arpad Kore, Bartsoz Bortniczak, Blake Cairns, Jordanna Goodwin and Megan Storey - dubbed the Five Angels - all died in the tragic smash on November 15, 2014.

Arpad and Bartsoz, both 18 and Megan, Blake and Jordanna, 16, all died when the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Seat Leon on Sheffield Road, Conisbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the tragedy, a memorial bench was unveiled in Grove Gardens in Wheatley on the first anniversary of the crash and since then it has become a place for friends and relatives to light candles, release balloons and share memories of the five.

Crash victims Jordanna Goodwin, Blake Cairns, Megan Storey, Arpad Kore and Bartosz Bortniczak

The bench incorporates messages from the teenagers' families and was unveiled by Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones in 2015 when dozens of friends and family gathered for an emotional vigil.

In October 2015, Doncaster coroner Nicola Mundy ruled that each of the five teenager's deaths was accidental.

The driver of the other car was injured in the smash which sent shockwaves through the Doncaster community and saw dozens of floral tributes place at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At an inquest into the tragedy, Ms Mundy said she agreed with South Yorkshire Police collision investigators that the most likely cause of the accident was that Mr Bortniczak took his foot off the accelerator as he negotiated a right-hand bend, causing a classic case of "lift-off over-steer".