Doncaster's Five Angels remembered on tenth anniversary of tragedy which killed five teens

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Nov 2024, 08:00 GMT
Friends and family of five Doncaster teenagers killed in a horror road smash exactly ten years ago today are set to come together once more to remember the victims.

Arpad Kore, Bartsoz Bortniczak, Blake Cairns, Jordanna Goodwin and Megan Storey - dubbed the Five Angels - all died in the tragic smash on November 15, 2014.

Arpad and Bartsoz, both 18 and Megan, Blake and Jordanna, 16, all died when the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Seat Leon on Sheffield Road, Conisbrough.

Following the tragedy, a memorial bench was unveiled in Grove Gardens in Wheatley on the first anniversary of the crash and since then it has become a place for friends and relatives to light candles, release balloons and share memories of the five.

Crash victims Jordanna Goodwin, Blake Cairns, Megan Storey, Arpad Kore and Bartosz BortniczakCrash victims Jordanna Goodwin, Blake Cairns, Megan Storey, Arpad Kore and Bartosz Bortniczak
The bench incorporates messages from the teenagers' families and was unveiled by Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones in 2015 when dozens of friends and family gathered for an emotional vigil.

In October 2015, Doncaster coroner Nicola Mundy ruled that each of the five teenager's deaths was accidental.

The driver of the other car was injured in the smash which sent shockwaves through the Doncaster community and saw dozens of floral tributes place at the scene.

At an inquest into the tragedy, Ms Mundy said she agreed with South Yorkshire Police collision investigators that the most likely cause of the accident was that Mr Bortniczak took his foot off the accelerator as he negotiated a right-hand bend, causing a classic case of "lift-off over-steer".

