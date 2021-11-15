Doncaster's Five Angels remembered on seventh anniversary of tragedy which killed five teens

Crash victims Jordanna Goodwin, Blake Cairns, Megan Storey, Arpad Kore and Bartosz Bortniczak

Grove Gardens in Wheatley was once again the focal point for people to come together to pay their respects to Arpad Kore, Bartsoz Bortniczak, Blake Cairns, Jordanna Goodwin and Megan Storey - dubbed the Five Angels - who all died in the tragic smash in November 2014.

A memorial bench was unveiled on the first anniversary of the crash and since then it has become a place for friends and relatives to light candles, release balloons and share memories of the five.

Arpad and Bartsoz, both 18 and Megan, Blake and Jordanna, 16, all died when the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Seat Leon on Sheffield Road, Conisbrough on November 15, 2014.