Doncaster's first women only hybrid gym to open its doors
Hybrid House, which is based in Edlington, will open for business at 9am on November 2.
Owner Sophie Smith said: “The ethos is for women only to train in a safe, supportive, empowering and friendly environment.
"It will offer hybrid, yoga, mummy and baby, strength and lift, running, track and teams workouts.
“It’s a friendly gym where girls feel supportive, empowered and championed.
“I think it will pave the way for women to gain confidence in a safe environment without feeling intimidated, judged or men hogging the weights area.
"It’ll be a big boost to the new era of hybrid fitness especially as hyrox is taking the fitness world by storm.”