Doncaster's first women only hybrid gym to open its doors

A gym being billed as Doncaster’s very first women only hybrid fitness centre is set to open its doors.

Hybrid House, which is based in Edlington, will open for business at 9am on November 2.

Owner Sophie Smith said: “The ethos is for women only to train in a safe, supportive, empowering and friendly environment.

"It will offer hybrid, yoga, mummy and baby, strength and lift, running, track and teams workouts.

Hybrid House is to open its doors in Doncasterplaceholder image
“It’s a friendly gym where girls feel supportive, empowered and championed.

“I think it will pave the way for women to gain confidence in a safe environment without feeling intimidated, judged or men hogging the weights area.

"It’ll be a big boost to the new era of hybrid fitness especially as hyrox is taking the fitness world by storm.”

For more details about Hybrid House, which is based at Unit 3 Broomhouse Lane Industrial Estate, New Edlington, please visit the Instagram page HERE

