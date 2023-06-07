"Doncaster's favourite cycle shop" marks 30 years in business with anniversary ride

Don Valley Cycles first opened its doors on 7 June 1993 - and has rapidly become a favourite among local cycling enthusiasts.

Starting out in Chequer Road, owner Martin Maltby, a former international road racing cyclist established the firm there for 27 years before recently moving to larger premises on Carr House Road.

The store has supported cyclists and cycling events on many different events including, many years ago The Doncaster Bikeathon, and more recently The Doncaster Cycle Festival and also encouraging the building of the new purpose-built cycle circuit at the Doncaster Dome.

Martin said that watching the popularity of cycling grow over the last 30 years has been a great privilege, not just as a sport but also as a means of transport with the increase in sales of E-Bikes.

He also points to the Tour De Yorkshire, and the World Cycling Championships being held in Doncaster as another highlight, when in both cases, thousands of cycling enthusiasts descended on the city for the events, with the eyes of the cycling world on Doncaster.

To celebrate the landmark, a group of regular customers and staff members past and present are taking part in a 300-mile bike ride over three days.

“Hopefully, we will all be fit enough to do 400 miles in four days in another decade,” added Martin.