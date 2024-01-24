Watch more of our videos on Shots!

darts (Doncaster Community Arts) has been chosen as one of just three finalists in the Creative Arts Award category, which celebrates those who are using the arts to engage with at-risk groups in the community. This nomination is testament to the positive impact the arts can have on people’s quality of life.

The 3rd Sector Care Awards are specifically designed for not-for-profit organisations and groups who are paving the way with innovation and excellence in the social care sector.

Now in its 10th year, the event celebrates the outstanding achievements of teams and individuals at a lunchtime ceremony attended by esteemed leaders in social care who come together to applaud and learn about the diverse work of the winners and finalists.

Doncaster's darts announced as finalists in the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards. Picture: James Mulkeen

darts is the largest participatory arts organisation in the UK, and works with thousands of people across Doncaster to improve life, learning and health through inspiring and accessible creative activities. Creative Directions, which was nominated for the award, is a programme of free, accessible and inspiring weekly arts sessions for adults facing challenges to mental health: "I feel calm and less stressed. I leave my troubles at the door. In here I forget about the outside world."

Lucy Robertshaw, Director of Arts and Health at darts, said, “we are thrilled that Creative Directions has been shortlisted for this national award. It is brilliant to see that the positive impact of the arts on health and wellbeing is being recognised at such a high level, and we are really pleased that the work of our staff, artists and participants is appreciated by the judges.”

Professor Vic Rayner OBE, Chief Executive of the National Care Forum which was involved in setting up the event ten years ago, said: “In a time when everything we talk about seems to be predicated by terms like “challenging”, “difficult” and “worst ever”, it is vital to open our eyes and ears to hear about the art of the possible.”

The finalists will be announced at the much-anticipated Awards Ceremony on Friday 15th March 2024 at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham.