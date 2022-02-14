Doncaster's Conisbrough Castle to be lit up in blue for town's sick children

Bosses at Conisbrough Castle say the historic keep will be illuminated in blue this weekend after being bombarded with a number of recent requests for people asking for tributes.

A spokesman for the English Heritage beauty spot said: “We were deeply moved by the messages and stories attached to the recent requests.

"Therefore we have decided that on this occasion, as a mark of respect for all those sick children and people who are struggling in our community, we will schedule the tower to turn blue on Sunday 20 February.”

Conisbrough Castle will turn blue this weekend.

It comes as the venue outlined its policy on illuminating the castle following numerous requests from people asking for tributes.

The statement added: “We have received a large number of requests recently from many worthy causes to change the colours of the castle lights.

"It is with deep regret that it is not possible or practical to perform the change for every request.

"In addition there are various privacy implications to consider when naming potentially vulnerable individuals.

"Therefore in the interest of practicality, fairness and safeguarding we, that is English Heritage, DMBC and Light Up the Castle, have agreed on the following conditions

• The lights will not in any way be used to promote commercial or political issues.

• The lights will only be changed to match nationally recognized ‘special days’ such as St Georges Day, Halloween, and Christmas etc.

• The lights cannot be changed for named individuals or persons. However from time to time if it can be accommodated and we know a particular family or child is struggling in the community we will change the lights to blue as a mark of awareness, support and solidarity.

• The lights may be used to support nationally or regionally recognized awareness days such as ‘Remembering Baby Loss Week’ etc.

• All requests for the colour change of lights need to be agreed by all the above parties and organizers must give at least three weeks’ notice.