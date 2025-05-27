Doncaster's Church of Ping Pong launches search for new players
The club, based at the Unitarian Church in Hall Gate in the city centre, has spaces available at its weekly sessions – and a day training camp is being held in June.
A spokesperson said: “Following the success of a funding bid for new lighting and equipment and a series of professional table-tennis training day camps, the Church of Ping-Pong is welcoming new players to its Monday and Thursday night sessions.
“Monday sessions include play for beginners and drills for intermediates.
"Accompanied young people are welcome on Monday nights. Thursday sessions are social and intermediate play.”
Spaces are available for the day camp on June 14 at £3 a session, with a beginners’ session in the morning and then an intermediate/improver session in the afternoon, with professional coaches.
If you are interested, please get in touch via the Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/ChurchOfPingPong/.
