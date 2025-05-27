Doncaster's Church of Ping Pong launches search for new players

By Darren Burke
Published 27th May 2025, 16:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Table tennis players are being sought – to play the game at a club in Doncaster named the Church of Ping Pong.

The club, based at the Unitarian Church in Hall Gate in the city centre, has spaces available at its weekly sessions – and a day training camp is being held in June.

A spokesperson said: “Following the success of a funding bid for new lighting and equipment and a series of professional table-tennis training day camps, the Church of Ping-Pong is welcoming new players to its Monday and Thursday night sessions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Monday sessions include play for beginners and drills for intermediates.

The Church of Ping Pong is looking for new players.The Church of Ping Pong is looking for new players.
The Church of Ping Pong is looking for new players.

"Accompanied young people are welcome on Monday nights. Thursday sessions are social and intermediate play.”

Spaces are available for the day camp on June 14 at £3 a session, with a beginners’ session in the morning and then an intermediate/improver session in the afternoon, with professional coaches.

If you are interested, please get in touch via the Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/ChurchOfPingPong/.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice