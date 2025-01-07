Doncaster’s Chrissie Wunna to star in new Netflix drama

Doncaster born actress, model and TV personality Chrissie Wunna is set to star in a brand new Netflix drama after beating off opposition and wowing producers with her performance.

The Yorkshire starlet who made a mini fortune last year celebrating her sensuality online states that: “There’s a whole new me in 2025. I’ve worked really hard and I’m really proud of what I’ve managed to achieve.”

Chrissie, who made a name for herself on the BAFTA nominated Channel 4 daytime TV show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ is also rumoured to be starring in a fun ITV show to start her year.

“I can’t really say anything about it. Yet it’s certainly very Wunna and certainly very fun. I have a great year in store and I feel very lucky.”

Doncaster’s Chrissie Wunna to star in new Netflix drama.

Not only has Chrissie recently appeared in British Vogue and is said to be filming her own reality show she is also said to be starring alongside Jason Statham in a new action thriller.

Chrissie added: “So much is happening and I’m so grateful. Yet underneath it all I’m still that Yorkshire girl from Doncaster, who just had a dream.”

