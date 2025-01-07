Doncaster’s Chrissie Wunna to star in new Netflix drama
The Yorkshire starlet who made a mini fortune last year celebrating her sensuality online states that: “There’s a whole new me in 2025. I’ve worked really hard and I’m really proud of what I’ve managed to achieve.”
Chrissie, who made a name for herself on the BAFTA nominated Channel 4 daytime TV show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ is also rumoured to be starring in a fun ITV show to start her year.
“I can’t really say anything about it. Yet it’s certainly very Wunna and certainly very fun. I have a great year in store and I feel very lucky.”
Not only has Chrissie recently appeared in British Vogue and is said to be filming her own reality show she is also said to be starring alongside Jason Statham in a new action thriller.
