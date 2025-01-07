Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster born actress, model and TV personality Chrissie Wunna is set to star in a brand new Netflix drama after beating off opposition and wowing producers with her performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire starlet who made a mini fortune last year celebrating her sensuality online states that: “There’s a whole new me in 2025. I’ve worked really hard and I’m really proud of what I’ve managed to achieve.”

Chrissie, who made a name for herself on the BAFTA nominated Channel 4 daytime TV show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ is also rumoured to be starring in a fun ITV show to start her year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t really say anything about it. Yet it’s certainly very Wunna and certainly very fun. I have a great year in store and I feel very lucky.”

Doncaster’s Chrissie Wunna to star in new Netflix drama.

Not only has Chrissie recently appeared in British Vogue and is said to be filming her own reality show she is also said to be starring alongside Jason Statham in a new action thriller.

Chrissie added: “So much is happening and I’m so grateful. Yet underneath it all I’m still that Yorkshire girl from Doncaster, who just had a dream.”