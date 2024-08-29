Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster's Chrissie Wunna has finally found love with a footballer after her TV appearance on First Dates resulted in no long-term boyfriend.

Six years ago Chrissie appeared on the popular dating show, headed by Fred Siriex, and despite having what was described by the tabloid press as the “most sexually charged date in First Dates history”, it wasn’t meant to be.

Chrissie told the Free Press: “The date happened in London at the restaurant. I was held in a different restaurant in a green room in Covent Garden initially. Filming took two hours. It actually went really quickly. It was all a surreal blur.

“My date was a cheeky charming business man called Jonny. The date went well but we now absolutely hate each other!

"However the experience itself was incredible. I mean I can now say I went on my first ever blind date and it was at the First Dates restaurant.”

She continued: “Fred was the first person I saw when I walked into the restaurant and he oozed charm and sex appeal. He was the opposite to how people perceived him in the jungle. He was lovely! Yet I only really met him for a minute.

“Although my date didn’t work out, I’ve actually now found love with footballer and model Cameron Coxe, who plays for Borehamwood, and even though he is 18 years my junior we’re getting on really well and enjoying our time together.”

You can catch up on previous episode on First Dates on https://www.channel4.com/