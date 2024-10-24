Doncaster's Cast community champions encourage more people to attend theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of community champions have helped to encourage first-time theatre goers to explore and enjoy the arts in Doncaster.

Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square has praised its Community Ambassadors – in a bid to entice people who have never visited theatre to get involved.

A spokesperson said: “At the heart of our new communities initiative is a mission to break down the barriers preventing first-time theatre-goers from accessing the arts.

"Many individuals in our communities face significant challenges that keep them away from cultural venues and drama productions, especially after the impact of COVID-19 and the rising cost of living.

Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

“To address this, we’re empowering participants from our public acts programme to become Community Ambassadors.

"These culturally engaged individuals will lead the charge, using their lived experiences to create supportive bridges between their communities and Cast.

"Through co-created theatre visits and tours, these ambassadors will guide first-time audiences, allowing them to explore the theatre in a welcoming environment. The project is as much about empowering our ambassadors as it is about growing new audiences -giving them ownership and leadership in shaping the experience.

“In its first six months we’ve recruited three brilliant ambassadors; Mike, Ondy and Ruth.

"These three champions have hosted 14 visits to the theatre with 357 engagements at Cast, many from people who are totally new to the theatre. The groups have watched productions ranging from traditional drama to children’s theatre.

"The audiences have included adults who have sought peer support and may have experienced mental ill health, migration experienced families and refugees and people seeking asylum or sanctuary. many of these individuals would not have the opportunity to experience the vital escapism that theatre provides without the support of our wonderful trio of ambassadors.

“Everyone who came to see the performance told me how much they enjoyed it. Including one of our members said that she was 60 years old and never seen a live performance.”

The Community Ambassador scheme is funded by the Theatre Nation Partnerships Innovation Fund

Find out more about Cast at the website castindoncaster.com or by calling the Box Office on 01302 303959.