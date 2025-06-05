Doncaster’s Cast and community leaders chosen to speak at national arts launch in Manchester

Future Arts Centres (FAC) launched yesterday (Wednesday June 4) “Our Freedom: Then and Now”, part of a £2 million national creative programme marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Supported by UK Government through Arts Council England, the initiative will see 60 arts centres and libraries across Britain present community-led projects exploring the legacy of VE Day and VJ Day.

In total, the national programme will feature 80 creative commissions: 60 community-led works as part of the Our Freedom: Then and Now campaign and 20 additional museum-based projects. Together, these 80 projects mark 80 years since the end of WWII in their local communities.

communities.

Annabel Turpin, left, and Gavin Barlow, right, co-directors of Futures Arts Centres and Darren Henley CEO of Arts Council England, second right, pose for a picture with Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, after his first reading of his original poem, ‘Freedom Road’, at the ‘Our Freedom: Then and Now’ launch event, led by Future Arts Centres, at Contact Theatre in Manchester.

Among those chosen to speak at the national arts launch were Doncaster’s Cast and community leaders.

Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, launched the campaign with a specially commissioned poem at Manchester Contact Theatre.

The campaign explores the legacy of VE and VJ Days through community-led events, including exhibitions, performances and installations taking place between June and November 2025.

The campaign explores the legacy of VE and VJ Days through community-led events, including exhibitions, performances and installations taking place between June and November 2025.

Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, opened the “Our Freedom: Then and Now” campaign at the Manchester launch, reading a specially commissioned poem alongside a speech from Arts Council England, CEO, Darren Henley.

Armitage shared: “Like all art, poetry itself is a form of freedom, the right to say what we want, where and whenever we like. In this poem I'm celebrating the kind of freedom that makes art possible, allows it to exist. I'm saying that freedom is most noticeable when it's under threat, which is a warning against taking it for granted or thinking it will just fall into our hands.

"It's a constant journey, a mindset and a lifestyle, and in our domestic settings it requires a live-and-let-live neighbourly tolerance. True freedom is a wonder and a joy.”

Annabel Turpin, Co-Director Future Arts Centres, said: “This campaign is about more than remembrance. It’s about giving our British communities the chance to define what freedom means to them, in their words, voices, and art.”

She continued: “The campaign aims to celebrate the role of public spaces, which are not only cultural venues but also safe spaces for communities. Where we are from is part of our identity. It's a place of mutual understanding and pride, a space for both the new and the old, where traditions are formed and history can endure.”

The use of local libraries, art centres, and community centres as platforms for “Our Freedom: Then and Now” highlights the significance of these accessible, everyday spaces, which serve as vital threads in the UK’s cultural fabric. They are places where people have the freedom to

express their thoughts and where creativity, dialogue and connection can flourish.

More information about the campaign “Our Freedom: Then and Now” is available at ourfreedom.org.uk