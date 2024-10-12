Doncaster's best tenants, residents and neighbours named at annual awards ceremony
The St Leger Homes Tenants’ Choice Awards 2024 celebrated the amazing work that residents and social housing tenants do to support their neighbours in the community.
Betty Clayton Inspirational Young Person - Charlotte and Sam.
Newcomer of the Year – Steve's Support Group. Runners up: Askern Taekwondo, Community Pantry and Sam Finn.
Ceaner Communities – Robert Starr.
Runners up: Robert Squires, Friends of the Crags and Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall Litter Pickers.
Community Wellbeing Project – Adventuring Angels.
Runners up: Woodlands Growing Group and Healthy Her
Community Warrior – Trish Hendley.
Runners up; Sheila Wilson and Helen Mahon
Heart of the Community – Toll Bar TARA. Thank you from all at St Leger Homes for all the work you do to continually improve our communities!
Runners up: Upbeat and Circuit House Craft Sessions
Good Neighbour: Susan Smith and Donna Jones.
Runners up: Sue Dunning, Linda Hall and Janet and Roy Davis
