Doncaster's best tenants, residents and neighbours named at annual awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster’s best tenants, residents and neighbours have been named at an annual awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Leger Homes Tenants’ Choice Awards 2024 celebrated the amazing work that residents and social housing tenants do to support their neighbours in the community.

Betty Clayton Inspirational Young Person - Charlotte and Sam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcomer of the Year – Steve's Support Group. Runners up: Askern Taekwondo, Community Pantry and Sam Finn.

Doncaster's best tenants, residents and neighbours have been named.

Ceaner Communities – Robert Starr.

Runners up: Robert Squires, Friends of the Crags and Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall Litter Pickers.

Community Wellbeing Project – Adventuring Angels.

Runners up: Woodlands Growing Group and Healthy Her

Community Warrior – Trish Hendley.

Runners up; Sheila Wilson and Helen Mahon

Heart of the Community – Toll Bar TARA. Thank you from all at St Leger Homes for all the work you do to continually improve our communities!

Runners up: Upbeat and Circuit House Craft Sessions

Good Neighbour: Susan Smith and Donna Jones.

Runners up: Sue Dunning, Linda Hall and Janet and Roy Davis