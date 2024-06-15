Doncaster Youth Council unveil new campaign focusing on eating disorders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enterprising members of Doncaster’s Youth Council have launched a new project focusing on eating disorders.

Members recently attended and participated in the South Yorkshire Children and Young People’s Alliance Conference in Sheffield.

This year's theme, Breaking Cycles, was centre stage for a day filled with inspiring workshops and impactful presentations bringing together young people, partners, services, and strategic leaders from across South Yorkshire to engage in meaningful discussions and activities.

A highlight of the day was the participation of ten members from Doncaster Youth Council who were asked to run their own workshop showcasing their recent Eating Disorders Awareness Campaign, presenting it to an audience that included young people, service providers, and key decision-makers across South Yorkshire.

The concerns and issues around eating disorders came about from the National Make Your Mark Results which highlighted issues around mental health and wellbeing as a concern for young people across the City of Doncaster.

The campaign work has been 18 months in the making and involved numerous meetings, extensive planning and working with service professionals to ensure their #EDitViews Eating Disorder Campaign was both factual and informative .

"Delivering their campaign work at the Sheffield Alliance Event was a testament to their dedication, creativity and passion over the last 18 months,” a spokesperson said.

The Youth Council have produced a campaign film which will be shared across Doncaster secondary schools, other resources include banner pens, posters, pin badges and educational games.

Reflecting, youth Councillor Vianna said: “It's been incredibly cool to see this campaign come to life. Being on the Doncaster Youth Council is more than just highlighting and raising issues it’s about campaigning for positive change and doing something about it.”

The conference emphasised the importance of providing a platform for young people to voice their ideas and to enable them to drive forward positive change.

The Youth Council certainly left a lasting impact at the conference highlighting the power of youth voice and engagement and the potential for breaking cycles through innovation and campaigning. The Youth Council will be sharing the Campaign with Doncaster’s key decision makers to endorse the program and the materials in the coming months.