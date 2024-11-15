Doncaster youngsters set to go head to head at city gym's fitness battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Groups of Doncaster youngsters will go head to head tonight at a fun fitness battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young people from Stainforth will be taking each other on at community gym Strong21.

In collaboration with Flying Futures, organisers have invited young people from local youth clubs to sign up for a friendly team competition that promises to be both fun and engaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “At Strong21, we are committed to enhancing the health and wellbeing of our community, particularly in an area that faces challenges with healthy life expectancy.

The fitness battle will take place at Strong21 in Stainforth.

"Our ongoing initiatives, including free women's exercise groups and classes for young people, emphasises the importance of physical activity and community connection.

"This event is not just about competition; it's an opportunity for young people to experience the joy of fitness in a supportive environment. We believe that fostering a love for movement can lead to healthier lifestyles and stronger community bonds.”

The event starts at 5.30pm with all Stainforth youngsters invited.