Doncaster youngsters set to go head to head at city gym's fitness battle

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:28 GMT
Groups of Doncaster youngsters will go head to head tonight at a fun fitness battle.

Young people from Stainforth will be taking each other on at community gym Strong21.

In collaboration with Flying Futures, organisers have invited young people from local youth clubs to sign up for a friendly team competition that promises to be both fun and engaging.

A spokesperson said: “At Strong21, we are committed to enhancing the health and wellbeing of our community, particularly in an area that faces challenges with healthy life expectancy.

The fitness battle will take place at Strong21 in Stainforth.The fitness battle will take place at Strong21 in Stainforth.
"Our ongoing initiatives, including free women's exercise groups and classes for young people, emphasises the importance of physical activity and community connection.

"This event is not just about competition; it's an opportunity for young people to experience the joy of fitness in a supportive environment. We believe that fostering a love for movement can lead to healthier lifestyles and stronger community bonds.”

The event starts at 5.30pm with all Stainforth youngsters invited.

