Doncaster youngster with Crohn's disease takes on summer fundraising challenge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tiberius Batchelor is taking part in the Summer 6 Challenge for Crohn's & Colitis UK - six fun challenges over the summer to raise money and awareness of the work the organisation performs.
He said: “I've chosen this charity because its mission means a lot to me.
"I was diagnosed with Crohn’s in March 2022 – and Crohn’s is a lifelong disease that over 500,000 people in the UK are living with.
“Every four to six weeks, I spend a day at Sheffield Children’s Hospital for an infusion to keep symptoms at bay, along with regular MRIs and colonoscopies.
“Crohn's & Colitis UK are a brilliant charity who support me and others, raising awareness of the disease with the hope that one day a cure can be found.”
Earlier this year, Tiberius was awarded the Alex Demain Young Fundraiser of the Year Award for 2023 by Crohn’s and Colitis UK and handed the Lifetime Awareness Award for Under 16s by the organisation.
Tiberius, a pupil at Doncaster's Hill House School, said: “It means a lot to me to receive this award.
"I am very proud of this achievement for raising awareness for Crohn’s and colitis.
"I am looking forward to continuing raising awareness for years to come.”
He took part in a fundraising run at Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers last November and dad Nathan said: “Tiberius is a huge Alton Towers fan and took part in the race for the charity that supports him and this was a perfect fundraising activity for him.”
You can donate to his latest fundraiser here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/999616821773977/
What is Crohn’s disease?
Crohn's disease is a lifelong condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed.
It's one type of a condition called inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Crohn's disease affects people of all ages. The symptoms usually start in childhood or early adulthood.
The main symptoms are diarrhoea, stomach aches and cramps, blood in your poo, tiredness and weight loss.
The symptoms may be constant or may come and go every few weeks or months. When they come back, it's called a flare-up.
When to see a GP
See a GP if you or your child have:
blood in your poo
diarrhoea for more than 7 days
frequent stomach aches or cramps
lost weight for no reason, or your child's not growing as fast as you'd expect
Treatments for Crohn's disease
There's no cure for Crohn's disease, but treatment can help reduce or control symptoms.
The main treatments are medicines to reduce inflammation in the digestive system or surgery to remove a small part of the digestive system.
Causes of Crohn's disease
The exact cause of Crohn's disease is unknown.
It's thought several things could play a role, including: your genes – you're more likely to get it if a close family member has it, a problem with the immune system, that causes it to attack the digestive system, smoking, a previous stomach bug and an abnormal balance of gut bacteria.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.