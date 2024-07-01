Doncaster youngster, 8, diagnosed with diabetes, to take on charity trek
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ewan Sennett, who is now eight, will join mum Laura for the Peak District Ultra Challenge this weekend – and the pair have already raised £1,250 for JDRF, which funds research into a cure for type one diabetes.
She said: “Now Ewan is eight, we can take part.
"We will be hiking ten miles together to raise money for a charity who are doing amazing things for type 1 diabetes and finding new ways to manage it with a view to hopefully one day finding a cure.
On April 25 2021 at the age of five, Ewan was rushed to hospital and diagnosed with type 1 diabetes – something he will live with forever.
Added Laura: “No two days are the same, there are no days off - this disease is 24/7.
"It’s tiring, relentless and life threatening. It can have many severe implications if it isn’t managed right in later life as well as short term implications now.
“The more money that can be raised the more research can be done to find ways of helping people to manage this condition a little easier.
"We will walk together to hopefully raise a little bit of money to support this amazing charity and raise awareness.
"And also to show that it will not stop Ewan doing anything, no matter how much it can try.”
You can donate HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.