Doncaster young people's group hunts ex-members for Christmas card challenge
The 7th Doncaster Boys’ Brigade and Girls Association is celebrating its 80th birthday this year – and to mark the occasion, organisers have set themselves a challenge of completing 80 different challenges throughout the year.
And the latest one involves tracking down 80 ex-members of the organisation – and sending them a Christmas card.
A spokesman said: “We need your help.
“With Christmas rapidly approaching, we're starting to think of what challenges we can fit in for the festive season.
"What better to do than Christmas cards?
"We'd like to send a Christmas card to 80 ex-members of 7th BBGA. So if you were once a member – of the BB or Band - or you have a family member who was and you'd be happy to receive a Christmas card from us, please get in touch.”
