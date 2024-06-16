Doncaster writer delves into childhood trauma for inspirational new book
Misterton-based author Annie Hunt has contributed a chapter to Amazon and Kindle number one international best seller What I Wish I Had Heard: Stories From Our Inner Child.
She said: “Our book is a collection of true stories written by ten inspirational women who have overcome adversity in their life and connected back with their 'inner child' to help them on their healing journey.
“My story shares my childhood trauma, how it affected me throughout my life, and how I have learned to heal myself and let go of the anger inside me.
“We want to encourage people to have hope, to know they are not alone, and to open meaningful conversations that break the silence on mental health.”
The powerful and heartfelt collaboration sees writers digging deep to connect with the younger versions of themselves to present their stories about feelings of worth, bullying, abuse, and so many more.
Not only has this brought them healing and peace, but the publishers hope that it will introduce readers to just how powerful the concept of the inner child is and may even readers on their own healing journey.
The chapters share stories of self discovery and deep connection as well as activities the authors themselves have used to aid their healing. With the added bonus of audio links, it also means it is accessible for everyone to benefit from.
