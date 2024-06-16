Doncaster writer delves into childhood trauma for inspirational new book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster writer has delved into the trauma of her childhood for an inspirational new book chronicling a collection of ten true stories of triumph over adversity.

Misterton-based author Annie Hunt has contributed a chapter to Amazon and Kindle number one international best seller What I Wish I Had Heard: Stories From Our Inner Child.

She said: “Our book is a collection of true stories written by ten inspirational women who have overcome adversity in their life and connected back with their 'inner child' to help them on their healing journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My story shares my childhood trauma, how it affected me throughout my life, and how I have learned to heal myself and let go of the anger inside me.

Misterton writer Annie Hunt.

“We want to encourage people to have hope, to know they are not alone, and to open meaningful conversations that break the silence on mental health.”

The powerful and heartfelt collaboration sees writers digging deep to connect with the younger versions of themselves to present their stories about feelings of worth, bullying, abuse, and so many more.

Not only has this brought them healing and peace, but the publishers hope that it will introduce readers to just how powerful the concept of the inner child is and may even readers on their own healing journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad