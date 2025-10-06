Doncaster worker sued boss over Dalek mug that joked about "exterminating someone"

A Doncaster worker sued over his boss’s Dalek mug which joked about “exterminating someone.”

Joshua Aderemi alleged he was targeted when Alan Wordsworth “deliberately” placed the mug on the table in a meeting.

He also claimed it was detrimental to health and safety concerns he was raising about the Hesley Group, where he was employed at the time.

But that, plus race and disability discrimination claims he raised, were dismissed.

The Sheffield tribunal heard Nigerian Mr Aderemi arrived on a student visa in 2022.

In January 2023 he began working for the Hesley Group, which provides autism care in Doncaster and across the country.

That summer he was called to a meeting to discuss visa issues and his performance at an assisted-living residence near Doncaster.

Doctor Who fan Mr Wordsworth put the mug, a gift, on the table. It said: “You may think that I am listening but, in my head, I am thinking of exterminating someone.”

Mr Wordsworth said he did not remember having the mug in the meeting.

Employment judge Kirsty Ayre ruled it was not intended to offend.

She added: “"The words and picture on the mug are a reference to Dr Who, which Mr Wordsworth is a fan of.

"The reason it was on the desk was because Mr Wordsworth uses it to drink tea and coffee out of.

“It was nothing whatsoever to do with health and safety concerns raised by Mr Aderemi.”

She added the firm had gone to considerable lengths to support him.