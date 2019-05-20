Doncaster women pose topless for charity

Just a year ago a group of women from Doncaster hit the headlines and went viral on social media for their courage in posing topless, discreetly, to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Fast forward twelve months and another spring morning saw fifty local ladies, Capital Radio host Jojo Kelly and pop legend Eric Clapton’s daughter Ruth, proudly pose again, driving home the messages of self care, being breast aware and body confidence and to raise money for Equinox a charity which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Firefly, a Doncaster based charity.

“It was amazing to have so many willing volunteers to join us once again highlighting just what an important message we are delivering,” said Sarah Mullen organiser Equinox charity. “And to make it just a little different this year eleven ladies agreed to have their breasts ‘glittered’ and proudly display their assets in the photo.”

The photoshoot took place at Bawtry Hall, the venue for the annual Bring your Breastie event which last year raised almost £10,000 for the two charities.

“Our warmest thanks go to all the brave ladies who took part and put aside their body issues to show that we all need to be breast aware and check ourselves regularly whether your boobs are big, small or anything in between!” said Sarah. “Louise Prestwich photographer was a star once again ensuring the photo was tasteful, the glitter company Magic Faces were equally amazing and a drone allowed us to have a little more fun – creating a pair of boobs on the lawn from all the participants!”

Other events being held by Equinox in 2019 include a skydive, night walk, Bring your Testie event to raise awareness of testicular cancer and the iconic Equinox Ball in November. Since the creation of the charity over £250,000 has been raised for the two charities.

To take part in any event or to support the ball through a sponsorship package contact Sarah Mullen on equinoxball@gmail.com