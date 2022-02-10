Doncaster woman's fury at fishermen peeing outside her living room window

The woman has said that she has seen fishermen using The Delves in Thorne ‘relieving themselves’ outside her home.

Writing about the inicdent on Facebook, she said: “I live overlooking the fishing lake at Delves.

"Who do I report those fishermen who are choosing to relieve themselves outside my living room window to?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Delves in Thorne.

The Delves is a popular mixed coarse fishery consisting of two small ponds in Thorne.

Popular with match, pleasure and specimen anglers, a fishing website describes the venue as “catering for all tastes.”