Doncaster woman's fury at fishermen peeing outside her living room window
An angry Doncaster resident has blasted anglers she says are peeing outside her living room window.
The woman has said that she has seen fishermen using The Delves in Thorne ‘relieving themselves’ outside her home.
Writing about the inicdent on Facebook, she said: “I live overlooking the fishing lake at Delves.
"Who do I report those fishermen who are choosing to relieve themselves outside my living room window to?”
The Delves is a popular mixed coarse fishery consisting of two small ponds in Thorne.
Popular with match, pleasure and specimen anglers, a fishing website describes the venue as “catering for all tastes.”
The lake is bordered on one side by Field Side, the main road through Thorne which leads to junction six of the M18 while Pinfold Lane and White Lane also border the site, with the Omega Business Park on the other side across a railway line which connects to Thorne North station.