Doncaster woman's foot tattoo raises cash for charities
Tattoo artist Toni Barlow was inked by fellow tattooist Hayley Sables at Scawthorpe’s Black Eye Tattoo Studion in Scawthorpe.
And the design – a Japanese chrysanthemum flower with a heart shaped potion bottle with two skulls inside – raised £250 for Great Ormond Street Hospitalm Firefly and Macmillan Cancer.
Hayley said: “They have done so much for her family and many people we know.
"The design was one chosen and designed by Toni herself and it took around two to three hours to complete.
“We try to raise money where we can for the community and charities.
"I also have a client where we have donated the £120 to the children of a client who passed away a few weeks ago at the age of 42, so we have helped with a few charities.”