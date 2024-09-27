Doncaster woman who was single mum at 17 to address top London business event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster woman who was a single mum at 17 and who has gone on to have a successful career in business is to address a top conference in London discussing her experiences.

Sophia Chambers, now 34, is a senior engineering manager at broadcasting giant Sky and also helped create The Donny Job Shop, a non-profit Doncaster based project to help people in the city into employment and training.

She will address delegates at the Women of Silicon Roundabout at London’s ExCel across the event on November 27-28.

She said: “I’m 34 now, but I was a teenage mum andsingle parent at 17.

Sophia Chambers will address a top business event in London.

"I worked my way up, went to university alongside three children and a full time job.

"I like to inspire everyone that regardless of background they can achieve their dreams.”

She is currently responsible for data for the Sky Sports website and app, contributing to projects including Sky Tennis and Sky Sports+.

Her children are now 11, 15 and 17 and she juggles their upbringing with running the Job Shop which helps individuals from all backgrounds into work, education, and training opportunities.

She is also an advocate for diabetes, young parents and mental health.

She added: “I want the opportunity to share my experience - my route was not traditional and explores many areas of womanhood development and societal pressures from both being a mother and career woman in software engineering. I hope my journey can provide folks with a message that we are not limited, but limitless no matter our background.

“My advice to other women in the tech industry would be ‘don’t be afraid to be you.’

"If every individual thought the same, the world would be such a boring place, with the persistent same results.

"This is the same frame of mind to have for career growth, solutioning and development. Your superpower is your individuality, don’t be afraid to use it.

“I am hoping to provide inspiration for folks who may be struggling, whether that’s with confidence, self-esteem or maybe a career insecurity. We are going to look at transforming mindsets.

" I hope that folks will be able to leave the session feeling up-lifted, reassured and energised ready for their next individual development piece with confidence.”