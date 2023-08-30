News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster woman to take on skydive in support of hospital treating cancer victim mum

A Doncaster woman is to tackle a hair-raising skydive – to say thank you to the hospital treating her mum for cancer.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:34 BST

Victoria Kingston will take on the challenge in the next few weeks – and will be jumping out of a plane to raise money for Weston Park Hospital which is currently treating her mum Wendy Brown for cancer.

Said Victoria: “My mum is currently battling cancer, she is halfway through treatment.

"Weston Park has been amazing and the staff are so friendly, kind and compassionate and for this I want to give back."

Victoria Kingston is taking on a skydive for the hospital treating her mum Wendy for cancer.
The jump will take place at Brigg on either September 29 or October 7, depending on the weather.

The family are hoping to raise £1,000 and have set up a Just Giving page which you can donate to HERE

Added Victoria: “I know times are difficult but please give what you can to ensure other patients have the fantastic care mum has had throughout their own treatment.”

