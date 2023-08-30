Doncaster woman to take on skydive in support of hospital treating cancer victim mum
Victoria Kingston will take on the challenge in the next few weeks – and will be jumping out of a plane to raise money for Weston Park Hospital which is currently treating her mum Wendy Brown for cancer.
Said Victoria: “My mum is currently battling cancer, she is halfway through treatment.
"Weston Park has been amazing and the staff are so friendly, kind and compassionate and for this I want to give back."
The jump will take place at Brigg on either September 29 or October 7, depending on the weather.
The family are hoping to raise £1,000 and have set up a Just Giving page which you can donate to HERE
Added Victoria: “I know times are difficult but please give what you can to ensure other patients have the fantastic care mum has had throughout their own treatment.”