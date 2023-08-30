Doncaster woman to take on skydive in support of hospital treating cancer victim mum

Victoria Kingston will take on the challenge in the next few weeks – and will be jumping out of a plane to raise money for Weston Park Hospital which is currently treating her mum Wendy Brown for cancer.

Said Victoria: “My mum is currently battling cancer, she is halfway through treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Weston Park has been amazing and the staff are so friendly, kind and compassionate and for this I want to give back."

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Kingston is taking on a skydive for the hospital treating her mum Wendy for cancer.

The jump will take place at Brigg on either September 29 or October 7, depending on the weather.

The family are hoping to raise £1,000 and have set up a Just Giving page which you can donate to HERE