Mae, from Balby, is on a trainee manager programme currently based at the Gulliver’s Valley theme park resort in Rotherham.

She previously worked on cruise ships, organising sports like football, basketball and rock climbing for guests. But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Mae and other staff found themselves stuck on the ship and unable to leave for three months.

“I wanted to come back to the UK and find a permanent job,” Mae said.

Mae Spencer at Gulliver’s Valley

“I found the Gulliver’s trainee manager programme and it was very detailed about the role. It really appealed to me because it is experiencing all the different departments within each park and getting to know exactly how the business runs.”

Mae, aged 25, who has a degree in physical education and youth sport from York St John University, started at Gulliver’s in July – just in time for school holidays.

“It was really busy but that was one of the best things I’ve done because we learnt so much in a short space of time,” she said.

As part of the comprehensive training programme, trainee managers are assigned a course mentor and spend time at each of Gulliver’s four parks across the UK, learning about everything from catering and accommodation to retail and rides.

Having spent the Halloween season at Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Mae will be at Gulliver’s Valley until the end of January before moving to Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath.

“As a customer you don’t really realise what goes into running a park. It’s great to understand how all the departments work together to get this unique product up and running,” Mae said.

“There’s a lot of teamwork and, because it’s a family-run business, Gulliver’s like employees to come up with ideas to make the park better and improve the experience for guests. We’re encouraged to come up with new ideas that upper management and directors listen to.”

For Mae, one of the best parts of her new job is helping children and their families have unforgettable experiences.

“I absolutely love it. To see the smile on a child’s face is great. We just had Christmas and when the kids went into the grotto, saw Santa and got to choose their present it was really rewarding,” she said.

“I just want to keep progressing, hopefully become a manager and get as high as possible in the company. I want to stay with Gulliver’s for as long as possible because I’m really enjoying it.”

Gulliver’s is currently on a recruitment drive, with a range of positions, from ride operators and entertainers to hotel hosts and housekeepers, available across their four locations.

Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver’s Theme Parks & Resorts, said: “We are passionate about training the next generation and very pleased to support people like Mae to develop in their careers.

“We are always looking for talented people and know there are many looking for work due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

For more information about recruitment at Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, please visit: www.gulliversfun.co.uk/recruitment.